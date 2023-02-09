The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,020,000 after buying an additional 78,015 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 26.5% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,095,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,924,000 after purchasing an additional 229,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 52.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,108,000 after purchasing an additional 366,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,964,000 after purchasing an additional 27,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 8.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 745,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,924,000 after purchasing an additional 56,551 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Krystal Biotech from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech
Krystal Biotech Stock Down 2.9 %
NASDAQ KRYS opened at $78.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.87. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.67 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 0.86.
Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.06. Research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.
Krystal Biotech Company Profile
Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.
Featured Stories
