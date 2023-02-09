The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,037 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 16,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 580.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

MWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $147,539.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,199.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $47,503.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 376,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $147,539.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,199.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $13.82 on Thursday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.85 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

