The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 142 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in LGI Homes by 900.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in LGI Homes by 130.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in LGI Homes by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at LGI Homes

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 991 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total value of $94,412.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,952.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Trading Down 4.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $115.68 on Thursday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $134.05. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida,Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

