The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 209,068 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 209,068 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 58,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 15,273 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,219,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 27.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,483,000 after buying an additional 25,324 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.63.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $72.32 on Thursday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $83.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.66.

(Get Rating)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.