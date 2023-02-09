The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 23,480 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,480 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Flex were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLEX. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flex in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Flex during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Flex by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,122.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,122.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $39,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $774,627. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flex Stock Down 1.2 %

FLEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Flex stock opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.84.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 2.76%. Flex’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flex

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.