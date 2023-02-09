The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 243 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Monro were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monro by 40.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 281,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after acquiring an additional 81,270 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 21.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Monro by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Monro in the third quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Monro during the third quarter worth approximately $7,633,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $52.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average of $47.20. Monro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.49 and a 12 month high of $54.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $335.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.87 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

