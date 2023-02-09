The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,693 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sotera Health by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 61,547 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter worth about $317,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Sotera Health by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 291,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after buying an additional 176,400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sotera Health by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,429,000 after buying an additional 439,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 2.10.

SHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sotera Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

