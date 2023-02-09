The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,693 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

SHC stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 2.10. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average is $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

SHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Sotera Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Sotera Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

