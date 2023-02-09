The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 323 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,912 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

SASR stock opened at $34.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.57. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.49 and a twelve month high of $48.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $159.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.43 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 10.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.96%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

