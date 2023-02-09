The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 325 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,471 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,160.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,012 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,107 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,298 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 289.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $38.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83 and a beta of 0.99. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $42.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.29). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $177.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.22 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SUPN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $39,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 780,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,325,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 2,259 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $79,177.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 782,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,436,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $39,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 780,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,325,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,148 shares of company stock worth $3,214,846. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

