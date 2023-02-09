The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 379 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATGE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 1,102.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,182,000 after acquiring an additional 845,743 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,599,000 after purchasing an additional 611,402 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter valued at $12,230,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter valued at $7,547,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 51.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after purchasing an additional 147,758 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATGE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,281.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $38.80 on Thursday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $363.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.14 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

