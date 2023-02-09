The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 379 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 118.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 98,052 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 70.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 45,214 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 56.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Adtalem Global Education

In other news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,281.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.50.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.29. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $363.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATGE. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

