The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 413 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iRobot were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iRobot by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iRobot by 16.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in iRobot by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iRobot by 10.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in iRobot by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iRobot in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRobot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

iRobot Price Performance

iRobot stock opened at $41.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.13. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.78.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($3.24). The company had revenue of $278.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.15 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 18.24% and a negative return on equity of 19.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

