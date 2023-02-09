The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 465 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HTH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 197.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,094,000 after buying an additional 498,672 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 111.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,776,000 after buying an additional 371,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,004,000 after buying an additional 291,456 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter worth approximately $8,184,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 44.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 551,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,223,000 after buying an additional 169,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilltop

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $295,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 610,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,017,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total value of $87,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at $321,689.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 610,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,017,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hilltop Stock Down 0.2 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HTH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of HTH opened at $34.21 on Thursday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.62.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.51%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Featured Articles

