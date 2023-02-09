The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 468 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,182 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTB. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1,488.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,364,000 after buying an additional 281,324 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 581,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,136,000 after buying an additional 122,489 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 969,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,233,000 after buying an additional 109,251 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,559,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 254,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 49,174 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Performance

Shares of NTB stock opened at $33.16 on Thursday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $41.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average is $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

NTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

(Get Rating)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.