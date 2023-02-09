The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 468 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,182 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

NTB opened at $33.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average is $32.82.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.

