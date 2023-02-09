The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 51,922 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51,922 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,147,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,753,000 after buying an additional 19,268 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 1,785.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,885,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,616,000 after buying an additional 1,785,900 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 829,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,181,000 after buying an additional 212,346 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 660,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,157,000 after buying an additional 56,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,086,000 after buying an additional 51,124 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

DQ opened at $42.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.62. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $77.18.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

