The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 595 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,152 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 29.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,604,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,741,000 after purchasing an additional 598,745 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,012.1% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 519,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 472,449 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $9,949,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.30.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $24.68 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.64.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,892,538.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 203,032 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $4,655,523.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,585,610.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,892,538.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 724,508 shares of company stock worth $17,083,646 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

