The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 595 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.30.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $24.68 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.64.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,892,538.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 203,032 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $4,655,523.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,585,610.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,892,538.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 724,508 shares of company stock worth $17,083,646 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

