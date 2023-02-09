The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 637 Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 679.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 346.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 484.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth $35,000. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Univest Sec lowered their price target on Cassava Sciences from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Cassava Sciences Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of -0.10. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $62.49.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

