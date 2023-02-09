The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 658 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 722.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 21.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 17.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 38.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $18.86 on Thursday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.83.

MYGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

In other Myriad Genetics news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $188,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 364,107 shares in the company, valued at $7,296,704.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $503,382. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

