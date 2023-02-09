The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 658 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 722.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 38.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Myriad Genetics news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $188,376.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 364,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,296,704.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,382 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average is $20.33. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $28.18.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

