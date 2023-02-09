The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 683 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,669,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,941,000 after buying an additional 203,310 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,629,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,071,000 after purchasing an additional 718,881 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,372,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,652,000 after purchasing an additional 303,315 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,178,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,911,000 after purchasing an additional 55,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,144,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 34,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Trading Down 0.1 %

DEA stock opened at $16.06 on Thursday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $22.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 64.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Easterly Government Properties

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

