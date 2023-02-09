The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 683 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.
Easterly Government Properties Trading Down 0.1 %
DEA stock opened at $16.06 on Thursday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $22.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 64.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile
Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.