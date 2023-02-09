The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 809 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IGT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $27.10 on Thursday. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.87.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.06. International Game Technology had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IGT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

