The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes $590,000 Position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Pliant Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $504,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 10,887 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $207,941.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,536.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $504,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 274,889 shares of company stock valued at $7,945,700. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLRX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $31.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.99 and a quick ratio of 13.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.76. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $36.64.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.61% and a negative net margin of 1,160.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

