The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes Position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Pliant Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $504,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $504,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 274,889 shares of company stock worth $7,945,700. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pliant Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

PLRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $31.74 on Thursday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 13.99 and a current ratio of 13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.76.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.61% and a negative net margin of 1,160.53%. The business had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. Analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.