The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,765 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 389.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $61.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.76. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.52). Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,795 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $1,050,023.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $1,050,023.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $55,647.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,110.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Minerals Technologies

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.