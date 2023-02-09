The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LAZR opened at $6.73 on Thursday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Jun Hong Heng bought 9,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,108.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,982.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

LAZR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.