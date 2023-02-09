The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 175,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.82. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on DRH. Evercore ISI raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

