The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,872 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in KnowBe4 were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 1.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 32.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 8.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 2.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 97,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4 Stock Performance

Shares of KNBE opened at $24.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.90, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.32. KnowBe4, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.55.

Insider Transactions at KnowBe4

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.69 million. KnowBe4 had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 11.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $322,256.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,283.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KNBE shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.90 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of KnowBe4 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.90 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of KnowBe4 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.90 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

