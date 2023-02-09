The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Everi were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 199.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 24,614 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Everi by 12.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Everi by 3.7% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

EVRI stock opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.30. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $24.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.40.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.66 million. Everi had a return on equity of 57.84% and a net margin of 23.80%. Equities analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

