The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,532 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 12,140 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 193,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $14.39 on Thursday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -719.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,999.00%.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

