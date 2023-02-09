The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ODP were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ODP by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ODP by 15.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ODP by 7.0% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ODP by 12.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ODP by 11.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ODP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

ODP Stock Down 0.3 %

About ODP

ODP stock opened at $51.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average is $42.05. The ODP Co. has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $53.59.

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the Business Solutions Division and Retail Division segments. The Business Solutions Division segment offers nationally branded and the company’s private branded office supply and adjacency products and services.

