The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ODP were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ODP. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ODP by 4.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ODP by 9.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in ODP by 40.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ODP during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in ODP by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ODP alerts:

ODP Stock Performance

ODP opened at $51.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 1.84. The ODP Co. has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $53.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About ODP

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ODP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the Business Solutions Division and Retail Division segments. The Business Solutions Division segment offers nationally branded and the company’s private branded office supply and adjacency products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.