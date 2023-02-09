Thomas Bartrum Sells 15,000 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $398,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,388.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Bartrum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 12th, Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $380,850.00.

PRVA stock opened at $26.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.86 and a beta of 0.81. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $44.64.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $342.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.66 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRVA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,331,000 after acquiring an additional 321,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,283,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,846,000 after purchasing an additional 471,296 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 71.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,270 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 78.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,425,000 after purchasing an additional 640,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 25.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,314,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,290,000 after purchasing an additional 263,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

