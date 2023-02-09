Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thryv were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Thryv by 15.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,135,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,990,000 after buying an additional 685,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Thryv by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,072,000 after buying an additional 21,860 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thryv by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,138,000 after buying an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Thryv by 5.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,063,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,275,000 after buying an additional 52,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thryv by 65.8% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 647,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after buying an additional 257,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Thryv news, CEO Joe Walsh acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $176,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 369,431 shares in the company, valued at $6,520,457.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

THRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Thryv from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Thryv from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

THRY stock opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $32.59.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

