TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $228.11.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLD. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TopBuild to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $201.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.
TopBuild Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of BLD stock opened at $197.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.70. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $140.66 and a 1-year high of $243.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
About TopBuild
TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.
