TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $228.11.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLD. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TopBuild to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $201.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $197.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.70. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $140.66 and a 1-year high of $243.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 8.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,181,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 462.1% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,204,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,412,000 after acquiring an additional 990,537 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,622,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 6.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

