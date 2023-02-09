Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,441.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,471,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,521,000 after buying an additional 27,045,038 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,736.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986,989 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1,872.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,189 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 1,879.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103,769 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1,848.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,106,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $779,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690,661 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Price Performance

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $100.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.96. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

