Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Stock Position Decreased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 162,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 44,348 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 974,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 296,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 36,555 shares in the last quarter.

Two Harbors Investment Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TWO stock opened at $17.21 on Thursday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $22.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00.

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on TWO shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $71,234.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,781.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $71,234.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,781.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Rush sold 2,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $46,106.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,872.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,919 shares of company stock worth $246,706. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

