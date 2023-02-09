Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 76.5% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 176.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average is $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $42.56.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,456 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

