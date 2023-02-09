UBS Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €130.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VOW3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €237.00 ($254.84) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($155.91) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($198.92) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($225.81) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($193.55) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Volkswagen Price Performance

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €129.30 ($139.03) on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €120.56 ($129.63) and a fifty-two week high of €195.14 ($209.83). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €127.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is €134.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.87.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

