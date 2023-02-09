UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,415 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of UMB Financial worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 1,081.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 428.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In related news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $39,917.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,326.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $39,917.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,326.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 834 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $67,428.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,022 shares of company stock worth $706,620 in the last three months. 9.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UMB Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on UMB Financial from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

UMBF opened at $91.51 on Thursday. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $76.97 and a 12 month high of $106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.05.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Further Reading

