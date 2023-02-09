Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Position Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,366 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Under Armour were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.8% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 9.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 48.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 37.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 15.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on UAA shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Williams Trading raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.30.

Under Armour Stock Performance

About Under Armour

Shares of UAA opened at $11.22 on Thursday. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $20.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

