Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,366 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Under Armour were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Under Armour by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Under Armour by 37.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Under Armour by 34.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at $75,000. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Price Performance

UAA opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Under Armour

A number of research analysts have commented on UAA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

