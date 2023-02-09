Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,038 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 95.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,587,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209,500 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $29,478,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,211 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at $8,411,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Under Armour by 2,508.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,048,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after buying an additional 1,008,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Stock Down 8.2 %

Under Armour stock opened at $11.22 on Thursday. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Under Armour

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UAA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Under Armour to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.30.

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.