Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,214 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,310,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,499,000 after acquiring an additional 133,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,370,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,465,000 after acquiring an additional 200,607 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 95.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,587,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 16.8% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,979,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,812,000 after acquiring an additional 861,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Under Armour to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Williams Trading upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.30.

NYSE:UAA opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.52.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

