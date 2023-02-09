Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.91

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULHGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.91 and last traded at $42.91, with a volume of 10521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ULH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Universal Logistics Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.24. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Logistics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support inbound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

