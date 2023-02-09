Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.91

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.91 and last traded at $42.91, with a volume of 10521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ULH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Universal Logistics Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.24. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support inbound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

