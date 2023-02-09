Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.91

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.91 and last traded at $42.91, with a volume of 10521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ULH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Universal Logistics Stock Down 3.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.24. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Logistics
Universal Logistics Company Profile
Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support inbound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.
