Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,721,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 1,294.7% in the 2nd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 10,470,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,249,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,815,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,446 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,140,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 517.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,101,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 923,535 shares during the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Shares of UEC opened at $3.79 on Thursday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 189.59 and a beta of 2.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 0.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.