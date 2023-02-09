V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 18,928 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,890.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,928 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,192.9% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $100.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

